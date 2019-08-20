As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Share Value Declined, Jefferies Group Lowered Position; Geller Family Office Services Maintains Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 53.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 6.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 2.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Long Road Counsel Ltd Company has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,019 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,766 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc has 0.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 175,481 shares. Violich Mngmt Inc has invested 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 23.90M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated stated it has 12.19 million shares. The New Jersey-based Fcg Limited Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Estabrook Capital Management reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sanders Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.76% or 2.55M shares. The Texas-based Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bluestein R H stated it has 17,358 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 23,562 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Co holds 1.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 161,466 shares. 45,283 were accumulated by Markston Int Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.