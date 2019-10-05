As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Share Price Declined, Discovery Capital Management Raised Holding by $14.72 Million; Cypress Capital Management Increased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $7.15 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 755.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 75,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 85,266 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, up from 9,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 105.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81M, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 89,463 shares. 328,962 are held by Ajo L P. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 46,709 shares or 3.96% of the stock. 100,959 were reported by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 8,023 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Co has invested 5.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fin Counselors holds 314,148 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Llc has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.36% or 174,339 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greatmark Investment Prns holds 5.16% or 87,326 shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 89,853 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Naples Glob Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 45,429 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,365 shares to 75,742 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York (NYSE:BK) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,860 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

