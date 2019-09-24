As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.31 Million; Citigroup Boosted Holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by $1.86 Million as Stock Value Declined

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 20,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 42,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 22,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 402,455 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 1,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,262 shares to 13,712 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 13,662 shares to 13,567 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 875,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,253 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity.