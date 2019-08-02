As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Market Value Declined, Holder Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Jolley Asset Management Has Upped Position

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 70.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.45M, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 4.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 3.45M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares to 71,328 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 582,939 shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 214,393 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 143,465 shares. 5,777 are held by Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt. Armstrong Henry H invested in 589,658 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,385 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Madison Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Comerica National Bank accumulated 1.82M shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt invested in 4.39 million shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 1.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co invested in 1.07% or 76,683 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 0.69% or 470,857 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Co reported 24,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 63,816 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.