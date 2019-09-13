As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Its Equifax (EFX) Stake by $8.07 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 59,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.85 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 51,696 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 1,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $179.81. About 1.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 96,307 shares to 8.20M shares, valued at $467.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.99M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07 million for 24.64 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,963 shares to 28,095 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).