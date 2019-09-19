As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed by $2.13 Million Its Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 16,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 541,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.50M, down from 557,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 105.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.81M, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 191,443 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $114.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 991,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,273 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 186,816 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $354.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 519,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

