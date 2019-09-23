As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Css Has Increased Stake by $3.53 Million; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holder Brinker Capital Decreased Its Position by $610,236 as Valuation Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 6,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 29,574 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 36,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 1.12 million shares traded or 48.47% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain

Css Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 41,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 3.78M shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,700 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $917.04 million for 17.48 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,437 shares to 11,109 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 21,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).