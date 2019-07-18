As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Rose, Polar Securities Has Raised by $9.46 Million Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Winfield Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $419,445

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 104% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 121,900 shares to 520,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 611,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

