As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Rose, Parsons Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $827,190; Seatown Holdings Lifted Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $1.99 Million; Valuation Declined

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.94M shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested in 0.13% or 790,053 shares. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 49,602 shares. 778,116 are held by Millennium Tvp Mngmt Ltd Liability. Loomis Sayles & L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 796,763 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 66,741 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 11,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). First Mercantile has invested 0.18% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 17,848 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 220,994 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Llc invested in 2% or 4.92 million shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $1.59 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was sold by Schultz Nathan J..

