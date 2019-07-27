As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Rose, Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $9.89 Million; S Muoio & Company Lowered Autozone (AZO) Stake by $307,200 as Stock Value Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69 million, down from 381,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.13 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshfield Associates invested in 7.5% or 119,568 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 1,415 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 179,462 shares. Axa invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 7,065 are owned by Churchill Mgmt Corp. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.05% or 5,589 shares. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,149 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research accumulated 4,083 shares. 1,945 are owned by Atria Investments Ltd. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent Sees Value in Chinese Tourists – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.