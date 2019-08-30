As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted by $9.05 Million Its Stake; Dsc Advisors LP Continues to Hold Position in Cbs New (CBS)

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 2.35 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 13/04/2018 – Dealbook: The Redstones’ Voting Power Leave Moonves, CBS Few Options: DealBook Briefing; 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 49,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 132,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21 million, up from 82,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 5.96M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks to Be the New CEO – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston International Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capital Guardian invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company owns 171,577 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Jefferies Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 50,374 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 180 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Paradigm Asset Llc reported 0% stake. Quantbot Tech LP owns 129,074 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4.78M shares. 6,837 were accumulated by Magnetar Financial. Gsa Llp holds 0.06% or 12,303 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares to 704 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).