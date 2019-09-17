As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Oz Management LP Has Lifted by $47.42 Million Its Position; Scopia Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) by $7.96 Million as Share Value Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 1.85 million shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Acorda Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 280,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.65M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 6.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 219,400 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lyft Inc (Put).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 3.69M shares to 5.76 million shares, valued at $96.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.91 earnings per share, down 1,010.00% or $1.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

