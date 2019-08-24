As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Position by $324.52 Million; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake by $4.36 Million as Stock Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26 million, up from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 181,186 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 473,349 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $696.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 141,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).