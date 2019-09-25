As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Highvista Strategies Upped Holding; Teradyne (TER) Share Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.35 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $172.62. About 1.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 194,040 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 105,600 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2.76 million shares. Voya owns 129,018 shares. Paloma Mgmt Comm holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 53,953 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 4,834 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 29,435 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cortina Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, American Int Grp has 0.07% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 336,267 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 2,568 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 15,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 762,553 shares. Nuveen Asset Management reported 1.35M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 279,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 350,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $27.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angies List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

