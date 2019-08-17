As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.64 Million; As Concho Res (CXO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Holding by $8.41 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 14,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 91,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 2.68 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. The insider HARPER JACK F bought $654,000. On Monday, August 5 BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 7,000 shares. 700 shares were bought by Helms Susan J, worth $49,084 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,204 shares to 4,098 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares to 265,958 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.