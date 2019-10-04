As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted by $1.26 Million Its Stake; Weibo (WB) Stock Price Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Upped Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 45,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.16M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google could buy Firework app – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 25,989 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $585.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 563,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 76,320 were reported by Gp One Trading L P. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Fincl Services Corporation stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 139 are owned by Assetmark. Oaktree Capital Mgmt LP reported 531,918 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 240 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Barclays Public Ltd holds 535,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Advsrs Asset invested in 0.01% or 12,520 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 22,405 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 487,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Thoughts After Retail Expert Dinner – HSBC – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,388 shares to 25,952 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,698 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).