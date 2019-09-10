As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped by $16.72 Million Its Position; Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Intrexon (XON) Position

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 10.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 895,651 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 7.95 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fibrocell Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrexon forms two units and streamlines management – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think Of Intrexon Corp (XON) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ActoBio Therapeuticsâ„¢ Receives IND Green Light for New Antigen-Specific Immunotherapy Study Aimed at Improving Celiac Patients’ Tolerance of Gluten – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Com has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Gmt Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 674,600 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 45,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 6.42 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Cwm Llc invested in 36,304 shares. 32,284 are held by Opus Point Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 16,382 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 15,231 shares in its portfolio. Lagoda Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 103,388 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).