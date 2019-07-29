As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Caprock Group Increased Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 8.45M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70 million, down from 18.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 2.89M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 90,958 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 18,360 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 130,702 shares. Moreover, Kensico Cap Corporation has 4.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.02% or 16,427 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 663,295 shares. 401,265 are owned by Icon Advisers Commerce. Pinnacle Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 110,332 shares. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.56% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brinker Capital reported 6,996 shares stake. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,350 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.3% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares to 5.49 million shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82M for 20.33 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,697 shares to 37,382 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).