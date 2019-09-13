As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Joho Capital Increased Its Holding; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $2.15 Million

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 732,321 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.09 million, up from 727,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.45. About 7.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 71,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 19,597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 91,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 1.84 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,100 shares to 12,362 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Fair Closes $100M Debt Facility and Equity Investment from Ally – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.