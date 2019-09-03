As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Lowered by $89.73 Million Its Holding; The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Position Maintained by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 619,524 shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SEES INDIVIDUALS COMPRISING HALF OF BX ASSETS IN 10 YRS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $173.48. About 3.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock will likely go lower before eventually rebounding – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 35.55 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Plunges, Small Caps Hold Key Level – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 74,988 shares to 150,121 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,902 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).