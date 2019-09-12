As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Stake by $18.79 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 64,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 237,130 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.26M, down from 301,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 389,549 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $179.97. About 4.49M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

