As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Power Of Canada Has Lifted Position by $964,600; Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Position by $1.22 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP) by 80.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 608,745 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 147,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 755,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.62M market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 513,928 shares traded or 380.41% up from the average. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) has declined 7.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AQXP News: 08/05/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments Totaled $92.7M as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ITS CASH-ON-HAND WILL CARRY CO AT LEAST TO MID-2019; 09/05/2018 – Aquinox and Astellas Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Rosiptor in the Asia-Pacific Region Including Japan; 12/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals FY17 Loss/Shr $2.14; 08/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $92.7 MLN AS OF MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS AQUINOX TO RECEIVE $25 MLN IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, POTENTIALLY OVER $100 MLN IN ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES; 27/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AQUINOX, ASTELLAS FORM LICENSING PACT FOR ROSIPTOR IN APAC; 22/05/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AQUINOX- ASTELLAS WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO RESEARCH, DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE ROSIPTOR FOR ALL HUMAN DISEASES AND CONDITIONS IN JAPAN, OTHER APAC COUNTRIES

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,250 shares to 14,250 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 166,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

