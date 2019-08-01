As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Stake by $409,682; Rivulet Capital Lowered Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $6.80 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 38,554 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 36,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45 million, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $502.1. About 741,475 shares traded or 99.61% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 214 shares. 3,252 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Macquarie Group accumulated 79,819 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 93,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 34,657 shares. 813 were accumulated by Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability has 21,306 shares. 193,250 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Artemis Inv Llp has 0.27% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 51,254 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 1,571 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 64,717 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd invested in 467 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alps Advsr accumulated 5,899 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 2,908 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 8,980 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares to 169,675 shares, valued at $30.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,970 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).