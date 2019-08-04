As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Raised Position by $12.56 Million; Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Boosted Holding

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 190.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $241.92. About 176,695 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Ski School Rev Was Up 3.4%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Companies to Watch: Facebook in the hot seat, Alibaba holds meeting, Hilton goes top shelf – Yahoo Sports” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 512,362 shares to 40,139 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,922 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vail Resorts +2% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ski Your Way To Winning With Vail Resorts’ Beaten Down Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Arapahoe Basin now part of Ikon Pass – Denver Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vail Resorts a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 17, 2019.