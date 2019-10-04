As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Lone Pine Capital Upped Stake; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Cut Holding by $336,024

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 15,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 19,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 1.81 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 235,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995.63 million, up from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $169.36. About 3.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.12M shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $442.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 75,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.