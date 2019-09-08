As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Iconiq Capital Has Decreased by $15.89 Million Its Holding; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increases Position in General Mills (GIS)

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.