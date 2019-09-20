As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $2.60 Million; Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 7,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 4,058 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731,000, down from 11,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $193.61. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,807 shares to 6,462 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist Spn Adr (NYSE:CBD) by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr I (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings.

