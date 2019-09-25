As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Financial Counselors Trimmed Its Holding by $623,610; Hourglass Capital Has Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $381,955

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 22,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 7,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 171,856 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, up from 164,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 1.40 million shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 115,420 shares to 117,440 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 509,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,170 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,980 shares to 76,191 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

