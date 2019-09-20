As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Dragoneer Investment Group Boosted by $8.91 Million Its Holding; As Agco Com (AGCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Agco Corp Com (AGCO) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 48,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 89,690 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, down from 138,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Agco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 366,865 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $181.54. About 12.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 44,700 shares. Olstein Mngmt LP holds 41,000 shares. Moreover, Kessler Grp Inc has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 622 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 83,894 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 12,736 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 411,597 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 1.70M shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fort Washington Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,991 shares. D E Shaw And Com invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.85 million shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). First Interstate National Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 788 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,836 shares to 12,111 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $62.53M for 23.72 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

