As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) as Stock Price Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $172.83. About 6.59 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 1.41M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News" on June 17, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurst's Toughest Test – Investorplace.com" published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: 'Zero Truth To This Rumor' – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019.