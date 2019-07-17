As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Holder Rbf Capital Has Trimmed by $910,000 Its Holding; Granahan Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) as Valuation Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 79,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 245,101 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 165,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sotherly Hotels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.20 million market cap company. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. It is down 4.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 02/04/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Relaunches Wilmington Hotel as Hotel Ballast; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q FFO 29c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 FFO $1.04/Shr-FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $167.8 MLN AND $169.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Rev $167.8M-$169.1M

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 18.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ

More notable recent Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sotherly Hotels Inc. Provides Update on Impact From Hurricane Florence – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Overlooked 7.1% Yield With 15% Upside From Sotherly Hotels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abercrombie (ANF) Down 35% in 3 Months: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angio Dynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 82,547 shares to 396,140 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 by 100,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,867 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Alibaba – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Slack had the third largest initial trade in the U.S. – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Alibaba Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Another Consumer Discretionary ETF To Consider – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.