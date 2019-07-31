As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut by $324.52 Million Its Position; Artisan Partners Asset Ma A (APAM) Position Maintained by First Quadrant L P

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma A (APAM) by 2377.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 22,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,040 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Ma A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 373,287 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $173.09. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) maintaining its lead in the e-commerce market – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.02% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 29,563 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.02% or 559,065 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Llc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Loomis Sayles And Commerce Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 755 shares. Natixis holds 61,133 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.77% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 43,041 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 733,448 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,651 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability holds 287,989 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).