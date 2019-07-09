As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Rose, Gruss & Co Has Boosted Holding by $509,600; Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Position in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $385.21. About 414,871 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.79. About 13.73M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale accumulated 0.05% or 1,320 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 143,704 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Scout reported 103,667 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,606 shares. Montag A & Associates Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,503 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Navellier Assocs holds 4,669 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust Co invested in 0.48% or 6,397 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 2,481 shares. Polen Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 5.2% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.83% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 615 shares. Renaissance Limited Co reported 88,201 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 24,531 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 799 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L, worth $18.72M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 was made by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.