As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Raised Its Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 432.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 754,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 928,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.46M, up from 174,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.