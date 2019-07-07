As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Trimmed Stake by $119.00 Million; As Hershey Co Com (HSY) Market Value Rose, Pggm Investments Has Lifted by $8.40 Million Its Position

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hershey Co Com (HSY) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 73,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,913 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98 million, up from 431,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hershey Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 664,804 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 340,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,931 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, down from 675,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tencent and Weibo Are the Gatekeepers to China’s Luxury Market – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Poised to Rise – Yahoo News” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This New Deal with Russia Makes Alibaba Stock Look Even Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 4,950 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 39,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP) by 176,000 shares to 8.45 million shares, valued at $264.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,637 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $262.62 million activity. The insider Buck Michele sold $162,285.