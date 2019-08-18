As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Position; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Maintained by Sit Investment Associates Inc

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.11 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 160.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 199,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 323,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 124,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 65,594 shares to 133,460 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies (DHF) by 203,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,301 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

