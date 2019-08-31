As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Cut Stake by $235.51 Million; Ancora Advisors Cut Independence Rlty Tr Com (IRT) Holding by $5.28 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc Com (IRT) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 528,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 595,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 384,749 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,561 shares to 311,153 shares, valued at $27.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 10,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 16.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 136,585 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 58,745 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 51,735 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 242,098 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 179,785 shares. Arrow Advisors Lc holds 38,747 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 101,990 shares stake. Axa invested in 0.01% or 326,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 3,071 shares. Art Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).