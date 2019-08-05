As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Decreased Holding by $324.52 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Increases Position in Etrade Financial (ETFC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 204.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 43,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 64,330 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 21,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 35,223 shares to 16,899 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 6,700 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 255,587 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 0.05% or 4,897 shares. 168 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory Services. 108,910 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 129,228 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. Campbell And Adviser Limited reported 4,389 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.39% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2.66 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 121,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 21,656 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 513,844 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 447,096 shares. Burney holds 0.08% or 28,713 shares in its portfolio.

