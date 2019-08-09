As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Position; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Market Value Declined While Kellner Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 18.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.48. About 2.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 34,005 shares to 137,989 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,768 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).