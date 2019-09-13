As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted by $849,901 Its Position; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Its Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $12.67 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 502.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $179.18. About 5.98M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 1.06M shares as the company's stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 545,958 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 2.68 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $29.65 million for 29.32 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year's $-0.03 per share. PAAS's profit will be $29.65 million for 29.32 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 275,971 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).