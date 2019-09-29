As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Palisade Capital Management Lifted Stake; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Conning Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 8,055 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 5,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 58.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 29,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,866 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 49,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.42 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,803 shares. Timber Hill Llc holds 0.19% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 480,599 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. South State has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 37,908 shares. 3,875 were accumulated by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 1.61 million shares. Azimuth Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.64% or 114,018 shares. Virtu Ltd stated it has 4,703 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 0.59% or 210,633 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martin Currie reported 66,045 shares stake. Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Castleark Management Llc owns 0.91% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 283,748 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 3,670 shares to 112,035 shares, valued at $39.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 31,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 55,863 shares to 54,815 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 2.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,000 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).