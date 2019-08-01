As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Lomas Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Itau Unibanco Adr (ITUB) Shares Rose, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Boosted Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Adr (ITUB) by 180% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 25.50 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12 million, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.06. About 26.99M shares traded or 32.89% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.11M shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $256.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl. Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 62,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,515 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

