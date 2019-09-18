As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $1.66 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Signaturefd Has Cut Its Stake

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $178.25. About 1.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.31. About 970,405 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 82,420 shares to 54,232 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.67 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Benin Management Corporation owns 2.81% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 63,536 shares. Shoker Counsel owns 13,395 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Lvm Ltd Mi holds 2,353 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 96,094 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,120 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 12,444 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,510 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,377 shares. Jacobs And Communications Ca invested in 77,525 shares. Skylands Lc accumulated 54,400 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Financial Bank owns 4,002 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.51% stake.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares to 3,815 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,495 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).