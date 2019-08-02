As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Kylin Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Its Position in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by $311,373 as Market Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 108,544 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 03/05/2018 – Doull promoted to key executive post in Black & Veatch’s Power business; 11/05/2018 – NASDAQ NOW POSITIVE AFTER OPENING MARGINALLY LOWER; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq: Jacob Wallenberg, New Director, Elected to Board and Nine Directors Re-elected; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 19/04/2018 – Golden Leaf Holdings to Hold Conference Call to Review Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – K2 Receives Approval to Extend Warrants; 03/05/2018 – Market Check: Dow, Nasdaq turn positive; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32 million, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $161.83. About 9.83 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 83,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc owns 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 11,218 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company reported 2,888 shares. 114,349 are held by Aviva Public. 409,154 are held by Voya Ltd Llc. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 26 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.63% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 173,813 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 5,067 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 924,761 shares. 26,525 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 39,955 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 6,756 shares. 60,299 are held by Credit Agricole S A.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/16/2019: NDAQ,FHN,GS,SFBS – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 145,384 shares to 491,499 shares, valued at $40.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 197,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.51 million for 20.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.