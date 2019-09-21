As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Increased by $408,473 Its Holding; Grimes & Company Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19M, down from 170,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jlb Assoc owns 131,497 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 13,741 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Ltd has 2,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 5.81 million shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 976,342 shares stake. Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 1.80M shares or 1.19% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 1.58 million shares stake. Ballentine Prtn Lc stated it has 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Of America stated it has 191,475 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 19,771 shares stake. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Company owns 21,174 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.