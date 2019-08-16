As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Investure Upped Holding by $648,830; Country Club Trust Company Has Cut Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $520,128

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 23.19 million shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 12,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 21,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 33,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GROWTH IN U.S. SHALE OUTPUT, OPEC’S ABILITY TO RAISE PRODUCTION WILL WEIGH ON PRICES; 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 50% Interest in Alligin Field; Shell Has Other 50%; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – US ANNOUNCEMENT ON 8 MAY IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CHANGE OF US POLICY IN RESPECT OF GRANTING OF OFAC LICENCES; 09/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals diff falls in Med, edges higher in north; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 78,916 shares to 360,014 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares to 6.30M shares, valued at $193.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES).

