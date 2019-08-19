As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; Nantahala Capital Management Upped Its Qad (QADA) Stake by $2.27 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 14,924 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $177.4. About 10.05 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.