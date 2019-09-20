As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Highvista Strategies Has Increased Stake by $2.48 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Raised Cal (CALM) Position by $871,455

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $182.15. About 13.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 158,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, up from 136,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 302,876 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares to 50,710 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,494 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).