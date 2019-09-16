As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 5.97 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – Morgan’s profits soar as it races into new era; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. — Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Freeman had affair with step-granddaughter: alleged murderer; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN PROPERTIES BUYS A “B-PIECE” ON $1.3B K-SERIES; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: U.S. DOLLAR LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BLN INCREASED FROM $3.5 BLN A YEAR AGO

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.03 million, down from 134,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 9.50M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 0.14% or 111,000 shares. Cna Fincl stated it has 49,734 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regentatlantic Limited Com reported 155,784 shares stake. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.33% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regent Investment Management Ltd Co owns 74,540 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 306,055 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp owns 12.61 million shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 19,250 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Savant Capital stated it has 9,585 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 8,736 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 1.09 million shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,589 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 213,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 21,400 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

