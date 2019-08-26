As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $50.39 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Position in Ebay Com (EBAY) as Share Price Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 71.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 2.26M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 276,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.18 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 5.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.71 million for 19.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Management Prtnrs invested in 3.87 million shares or 4.85% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 964,354 shares. Peoples Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 434 shares. Old National Bank In stated it has 34,166 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 401,265 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 3.69M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 247,842 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.13 million shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 95,006 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 235,248 shares. 1,807 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Parfums Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 64,813 shares to 71,880 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Com New (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.72M shares to 9.42M shares, valued at $275.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,839 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).